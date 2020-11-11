ACG’s PS5 has died before reviews could take place

Popular games reviewer ACG has put his review schedule on hold due to a faulty PS5 unit.

In a video released by ACG yesterday he detailed the downfall of his new PS5, revealing that his unit had failed before he could dig into any substantial review content.

As such, he is offering a refund to his Patreons in a goodwill gesture to make up for the missing reviews.

It is unclear whether the console was a review copy or retail, but this failure may not be indicative of the general quality of the console regardless.

P.1. At this time my PS5 is 100% dead. I was having the storage rebuild issues others reported but mine escalated to full errors and network issues/boot. Sony and I were working through troubleshooting when it died completely. So at this time I will be moving content around… — ACG (@JeremyPenter) November 10, 2020

As many users were quick to point out on Reddit, there will always be a few faulty units in a launch-day release, so the hope is that ACG will be up and running soon. Faulty consumer units will also be eligible for warranty refunds or replacements, so this shouldn’t affect the overall user experience.

The PS5 initially showed storage build issues, prompting ACG to contact Sony for troubleshooting advice. During the call, the PS5 became unresponsive with network and boot issues rendering the unit unusable.

ACG apologised to his Patreons, saying: “My sincere apologies. I rarely ever really build stuff up and this time I did and I got bit for it”.

Anyone who paid to have exclusive access to the PS5 server is being offered a refund, although fans on Reddit seem keen to support the channel through this change of plan.

Another PS5 has already been ordered, and a spare is on the way for his giveaway later in the month.