Activision Blizzard boss Bobby Kotick to step down next week

Controversial Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is set to leave his role next week.

Kotick became CEO of Activision in 1991 after purchasing a 25 per cent share in the near-bankrupt company the previous year. Over the next 32 years, he headed up the company as it grew to become one of the biggest and most influential pillars in the world of video games, acquiring a number of other studios on the way.

However, it was claimed Kotick knew about cases of sexual misconduct happening within the company and kept it secret, even after state regulators started investigating the company in 2018. Following the report, The Activision Blizzard board of directors said it remained “confident in Bobby Kotick’s leadership.”

In 2021, a group of Activision Blizzard shareholders called for Kotick to quit but he was still re-elected to the board the following year.

Now though, Kotick has confirmed he will stand down as CEO of Activision Blizzard on December 29 2023, following the acquisition of the company by Microsoft.

In an email shared with staff and posted on Activision Blizzard’s website, Kotick wrote: “As my last day leading this company inches closer, I marvel at how far the talented people at our company have come toward realising the great potential of games. You have transformed a hobbyist form of entertainment into the world’s most engaging medium. It has been the privilege of my lifetime to work alongside you as we broadened the appeal of games.”

“We are now part of the world’s most admired company. That isn’t an accident,” he continued, before praising Xbox boss Phil Spencer. “As we move into our next exciting chapter, you could not be in better hands.”

It’s also been reported (via Eurogamer) that Microsoft’s Jill Braff will now head up ZeniMax/Bethesda studios, while a majority of other Activision Blizzard executives will report to Xbox’s Matt Booty.

Earlier this week, Activision Blizzard settled a lengthy sexual harassment lawsuit with The California Civil Rights Department for $54million (£42million), with both parties signing a document that said “there was no widespread harassment or recurring pattern or practice of gender harassment” at the company. However, Activision agreed to hire an outside consultant to look into compensation, promotion policies and training materials with $47million (£37million) set aside to pay female employees or contract workers at the company who allegedly received inequitable pay.

Last March, Blizzard paid $18million (£14million) to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and in February, the company paid a $35million (£27.6million) fine after Activision broke whistleblower protections and failed to disclose information to investors.

In other news, World Of Warcraft has shared a roadmap for 2024, including a launch window for the War Within expansion and news of a 20th anniversary event.