The Call Of Duty League (CDL) is set to return this Friday (April 10), but as a virtual tournament instead of the LAN event that had originally been planned. This follows weeks of hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the schedule below.

LET’S GO!!!! CDL is BACK. Presenting the new 2020 Home Series Schedule. Competition returns THIS FRIDAY, April 10 at 4pm ET/1pm PT! https://t.co/qwDMUI7xtr#CDL2020 #LFG pic.twitter.com/rmX4oaD7Ms — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 6, 2020

The CDL made its debut this January, and much like its sister tournament, Overwatch League, it operates under a city-based format modelled after traditional North American professional sporting leagues.

The league features 12 teams: nine from the US and three from overseas markets, including the UK and Canada. The CDL will resume this Friday with matches being played online and streamed exclusively on YouTube Gaming.

Speaking about the decision of having to switch to an online tournament, Call Of Duty eSports Commissioner Johanna Faries said: “No one wants to be in this situation, but we are, and we’re thankful that Call O Duty League can forge ahead and deliver live competition to fans when it’s probably needed most.”

While traditional sports such as basketball and football have been completely shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, the world of eSports has been shifting its focus to online-based programming and tournaments. Tournaments for games such as League Of Legends and Counter-Strike have already kicked off online events.

In other Call Of Duty news, the third Season of both Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are set to launch tomorrow, April 8.