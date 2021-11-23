Activision Blizzard forms “Workplace Responsibility Committee”, no mention of employee input

The Activision Blizzard board of directors has formed the “Workplace Responsibility Committee”, which aims to “eliminate harassment and discrimination in the workplace.”

A press release was published by the board last night (November 22), but doesn’t mention how the company and the board will interact with its thousands of employees, just that the board is “committed to ensuring a healthy workplace in which all employees feel valued, safe, and respected.”

“The Committee is empowered to retain outside consultants or advisers, including independent legal counsel, to assist in its work,” it is added.

Essentially, the workplace responsibility committee will “oversee the company’s progress in successfully implementing its new policies, procedures, and commitments to improve workplace culture and eliminate all forms of harassment and discrimination.”

There’s also mention of CEO Bobby Kotick, and how he along with a few others will provide frequent reports to the committee, “which will regularly brief the full board”. This appears to affirm how the board stands behind Kotick, as they recently stated the company wide zero-tolerance policy would not apply to the CEO when questioned by staff.

The statement also says that “the company is working to add a new, diverse director to the board”. Activision employee Dan Johnson responded to this phrasing and the make-up of the board on Twitter, saying: “fun fact: an individual cannot be “diverse””.

Activision’s current board is made up of ten people, with only two women sitting on the board itself. These two women are the two people serving on the workplace responsibility committee, and as the release says, another member will be added soon.

“While the company, with the board’s support, has been making important progress to improve workplace culture,” the statement adds, “it is clear that current circumstances demand increased board engagement. Formation of the committee and additional future changes will help facilitate additional direct oversight and transparency and ensure that the company’s commitments to Activision Blizzard’s workforce are carried out with urgency and impact.”

In other news, Nintendo of America CEO Doug Bowser issued an internal statement concerning the situation at Activision Blizzard, saying the company has already “taken action”.