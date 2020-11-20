Activision Blizzard reportedly set for another round of layoffs

Activision Blizzard is reportedly preparing for another round of layoffs, this time within the Asia Pacific region.

The upcoming round of expected layoffs follows the closure of Activision Blizzard offices in France and the Netherlands earlier this year, according to an MCV report. The report states that around 30 staff are planned on being cut from the company.

“We’ve been exploring how we might best integrate our capabilities across the business and be efficient as we evolve to meet growth opportunities and stay competitive in Asia Pacific,” an Activision Blizzard spokesperson told MCV.

“To that end, we have begun conversations with employees regarding a plan to centralize some roles across the region in our Sydney office. Decisions of this nature are never easy and supporting our employees through this process is our number one priority.”

Of the 30 roles targeted for layoffs are the marketing, PR and publishing teams within Asia Pacific, while confirming that its “customer support and localisation teams are not affected”. Additionally, no further office closures have been announced.

The news comes less than a month after it was reported in a VentureBeat interview that the company plans on hiring over 2000 new staff to meet its production demands.

In other Activision Blizzard news, the company’s recently released Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War debuted at the No. 2 best-selling spot in the U.K. upon launch, making it the first time in 13 years that a Call Of Duty title has be outsold at launch, per a GamesIndustry report.