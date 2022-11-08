Activision CEO Bobby Kotick has donated $50,000 (£43,500) to Republican Congressman Mike Garcia, it has been reported.

The current midterm elections in America see Garcia go up against Democrat Christy Smith the race for a US House seat in California’s 27th congressional district – which includes part of Los Angeles.

Polls are due to close at 8pm local time today (November 8), with the contest expected to go down to the wire. Per Kotaku, the election in 2020 saw Garcia defeat Smith by just 333 votes.

According to Axios, Kotick is one of three donors to have given Garcia his maximum donation of $50k this cycle. It’s reported that the Activision CEO is a longtime contributor who donates to both parties, but tends to favour Republican candidates.

He is reported to have used loopholes to give Republicans larger sums than the $50k limit (via CNBC).

Axios claims that no other gaming executive has made a campaign contribution close to $50k on this current cycle.

Garcia, who in 2020 was endorsed by former POTUS Donald Trump, is one of 139 representatives who voted to object to the Presidential Electoral College results from two states in January 2021 – despite witnessing the riots at the Capitol in Washington following Joe Biden‘s election victory.

A statement from Activision claimed that “Mr. Kotick’s contributions are focused on candidates and causes primarily in support of veterans issues and specifically veterans employment.”

“Garcia is a decorated Navy pilot and a strong friend of veterans’ issues, who most recently introduced the bipartisan Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act of 2021. Mr. Kotick’s giving and that of the Call of Duty Foundation, which he co-chairs, is made to further the goal of ensuring all veterans have employment opportunities that reflect the sacrifices they make through their service,” continued the statement. “Mr. Kotick has, over the past five years, contributed roughly the same amount to Democrats and Republicans.”

Last year, a report alleged that not only had Kotick been aware of sexual misconduct claims within Activision Blizzard since 2018, he reportedly told his assistant that he would “have her killed” in a voicemail left in 2006.

A spokesperson for Activision claimed Kotick “quickly apologised” for the voicemail, while Kotick said the report “paints an inaccurate and misleading view of our company, of me personally, and my leadership.”