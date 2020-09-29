Season 6 for Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare has arrived, bringing with it new modes, maps and Halloween themed events.

The new update will add substantial changes to both games, including the previously teased addition of two new operators, Nikolai and Farah. PLayers will also be able to fast travel in Warzone thanks to the introduction of a seven-stop subway system.

Known as the “Metro”, the subway system will have fully operational trains that allow players to fast travel between points on the map. Stations will also be packed with loot to find and obtained. However, trains won’t operate unless there is no conflict onboard and will not venture into areas outside the circle.

Advertisement

As with previous seasons, the update also adds new to freshen up the experience. Each boasts particular features, whether being specific to multiple modes or returning classics from prior games.

The four new maps added to Season 6 are:

Station: The Gunfight mode specific map is set around a rural Kastovia train station. Trains littered across the map offer ample cover and tactical highpoints to eliminate unaware enemies.

Broadcast: Bringing back the fan favourite map from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare , Broadcast has only been incorporated as a Warzone location up until the point. Now, players will be able to dive into the nostalgic map across a variety of core modes.

, Broadcast has only been incorporated as a Warzone location up until the point. Now, players will be able to dive into the nostalgic map across a variety of core modes. Mialstor Tank Factory: Described as one of the larger maps, Mialstor Tank Factory offers two large buildings with an outside space between them. Boasting a versatility in playstyles, the new map will be accessible through small and large scale core modes.

Verdansk Riverside: The Ground War mode specific map takes a chunk of the Warzone map and turns it into a core multiplayer map. Various buildings and vehicles will drastically shake up the heat of battle in this large-scale battle.

All the new features and maps were highlighted throughout a Season 6 trailer, showcasing what fans will be diving into. A Halloween inspired mode has also been teased to begin on October 20, with iconic horror movie villain Jigsaw heard laughing in the background.

Check out the trailer below:

Advertisement

Further details have been revealed in a Call Of Duty blog post. Two new weapons in the form of the SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle and AS-VAL Assault Rifle have been added, Modern Warfare has received multiple new game mode variations, new skins and finishing moves have been added, and a whole new battle pass with 100 tiers to unlock has been made available.

As with previous battle passes, new operators, skins, blueprints, and XP boosts can be unlocked. One such reward is Edward, a pet bat that can be utilised as a finishing move on enemies and explodes their heads.

Whilst Season 6 of Warzone and Modern Warfare has begun, Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is ramping up for its upcoming release in November. Over the course of the recent multiplayer alpha test, the developer cited that the it was the most downloaded PS4 alpha or beta in Call Of Duty history.