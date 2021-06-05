Activision hires George W. Bush administration lawyer Grant Dixton

Activision has hired a new chief legal officer, Grant Dixton, who previously worked as part of the Republican administration under George W. Bush.

Grant Dixton previously served as the White House lawyer working for for the George W. Bush administration.

As Kotaku has pointed out, this makes the third hire by Activision of former Republican administration member. It previously hired Frances T. Townsend who worked as George W. Bush’s counterterrorism appointee, and former Trump administration member Brian Bulatao.

The information came from a securities filing made by Activision on June 3, which said: “Chris B. Walther notified Activision Blizzard, Inc. (the “Company”) that he would retire as the Company’s Chief Legal Officer on June 14, 2021.

“Mr. Walther will be succeeded by Grant Dixton, who will be joining the Company from The Boeing Company, where he serves as Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary and a member of the Executive Council.” the filing continued.

It makes no mention of Dixton’s prior appointment as as an associate counsel to the President of the United States.

In other recent news publisher Deep Silver has confirmed that a range of its game IPs will not appear at the upcoming Koch Media E3 event.

The publisher confirmed that Metro, Saints Row, Dead Island and TimeSplitter will not feature during the presentation.

This news just a few weeks after Deep Silver announced that the cult classic TimeSplitters will be getting a sequel after 20 years.

The original developers at Free Radical Design will be reforming to work on the title. They said: “You asked us and we listened. We have been working on Plans to bring the TimeSplitters franchise back to life”