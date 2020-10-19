Activision outlines ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Halloween update

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s Halloween update drops tomorrow (October 20), bringing iconic horror movie legends and new features.

The new update is part of the game’s currently running season six and is entitled The Haunting Of Verdansk. The event will run from October 20-November 3 and be delivering on the promise of gruesome Halloween content.

One of the main new inclusions is the crossover between Saw and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre which was previously found in a datamine. Players will be able to purchase a Saw bundle with Billy The Puppet skin and other items, such as a throwing knife which when thrown will drill into enemies presenting a fountain of blood. Other weapons and customisable items are also included.

On the other hand, the bundle for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will come equipped with a skin for Leatherface. Unique for the package is a custom ‘Family Heirloom’ LMG which can double up as a chainsaw. Multiple other items and customisable skins will also be bundled within.

Call Of Duty: Warzone is also set to receive some substantial changes for the event’s runtime. A new Trick Or Treat reward system welcomes Warzone players, as boxes littered around the map are said to contain “frights” or “frighteningly good blueprints and personalization items”.

A night-time version of Warzone will also be made available, alongside another variant called Zombie Royale. The new mode will allow dead players to cause havoc with the use of supernatural powers as players return as the undead with a variety of specific skills such as increased speed and improved jumps. If zombie players manage to obtain two syringes of players they kill, the ability to respawn as a human soldier will be granted.

Check out the The Haunting Of Verdansk trailer below:

Outside of the big changes, many other small tweaks have been made. Multiple limited time modes will run across both Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Modern Warfare combatants will find players’ heads turning into Jack-O-Lanterns after reaching three or more kills. By reaching ten kills, heads will then set aflame, easily indicating the best players. Numerous other visual changes are also being made such as scarecrows instead of flags in Domination, and dog tags being replaced by skulls in Kill Confirmed.

Two new modes are also expected to be added to the Modern Warfare portion. Onslaughter sees a Juggernaut suit spawned into the map, as players fight to obtain it and deliver it to a specific area. Elsewhere, Snipers Only is as the name suggests and adds five premade loadouts for players to use.

Finally, a new shotgun known as the JAK-12, which is a fully automatic weapon and is said to contain the largest magazine capacity of a shotgun in the game.

You can read the update’s full details here.

As Call Of Duty: Warzone’s popularity rises, Activision has reportedly banned over 20,000 players that have been found to be using a specific cheat within the game.