Activision says ‘Call Of Duty’ anti-cheat is “all good” despite alleged leak

Activision has revealed that Ricochet anti-cheat – which will be implemented in Warzone and Call Of Duty: Vanguard – is “all good” despite allegedly leaking this week.

Amidst fears that Ricochet would be reverse-engineered by cheaters after leaking just one day after being announced, Activision has issued a statement revealing that the company is not worried.

In an update posted through the official Call Of Duty Twitter account on Friday (October 15), Activision said that it is “testing the hell out of” Ricochet before allowing the anti-cheat upgrade to go live.

RICOCHET Anti-Cheat response has been wild this week. So yeah, all good 💥 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 15, 2021

As part of this “controlled live testing”, Activision said it provided “a pre-release version of the driver to select third parties”. This was likely done to see if selected parties could successfully crack Ricochet, so that Activision could identify vulnerabilities and patch them out before releasing the anti-cheat software for real.

Wrapping up the statement, Activision reiterated that Ricochet is “all good” and added that the community’s response “has been wild this week”.

Ricochet was announced as a “multi faceted approach to combat cheating in Warzone and Vanguard” on October 13. New efforts to tackle the “sophisticated and evolving problem” of hacking in Call Of Duty will include kernel-level anti-cheat software like the one used in Valorant, as well as “new server-side tools” and “enhanced investigation processes”.

Ricochet – which will also use “the evolving use of machine learning” to stop cheaters – will first launch in Warzone before joining Call Of Duty: Vanguard at a later date.

