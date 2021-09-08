After 20 years the ‘MechWarrior’ franchise is returning to PlayStation

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and the Heroes Of The Inner Sphere expansion are both coming to PlayStation consoles on September 23.

Originally on PC and Xbox consoles, MechWarrior 5 will now come to PS4 and PS5 with cross-play, DLC sharing and UI/campaign updates. The trailer for the announcement can be watched below.

Cross-play between all PC launchers and consoles means that the four-player PvE co-op can be played with anyone, and players can also join a match and play through the Heroes Of the Inner Sphere DLC as long as the match is hosted by someone who owns the expansion.

Advertisement

The campaign also features a new story introduction, tutorial option, a full 360 LOD radar, more extreme conditions and effects, better AI, and enhanced salvage crates.

“MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries finds players in the battlefields of the future, dominated by BattleMechs, hulking machines of war capable of levelling entire cities.” says the press release. “As the inheritor of a once-glorious Mercenary company, the quest for glory and revenge will stretch light years, chasing the threads of interstellar intrigue on the journey to become an elite MechWarrior and mercenary commander.”

Developer Piranha Games spent over a year adding around 30 new or enhanced features to the game. A physical box set edition will be launching for both PlayStation and Xbox in November.

The Heroes Of The Inner Sphere expansion offers a new career path, as players can choose between either War Dog or Treasure Hunter and explore new war zones, complete new quests, and get new weapons, equipment and blueprints.

Advertisement

In other news, the ultrawide support for Diablo II: Resurrection has been reduced because it caused the AI to glitch out and made the game unfair for ultrawide users.