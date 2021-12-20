‘Age Of Empires 4’ design director has left Relic Entertainment

After working at Relic Entertainment for 24 years, Age Of Empires IV‘s design director Quinn Duffy has left the studio.

As reported by Aroged, Duffy confirmed his departure from Relic via his LinkedIn profile when he tagged the last month of his employment at the studio as December 2021.

“I am very proud of the team’s work on Age Of Empires IV,” his post read. “At Relic, I had a passion for both history and the RTS [real-time strategy] genre. That’s why I could not have been more excited to have helped build a new part of this beloved and iconic franchise.”

Advertisement

Duffy began working at Relic in 1998 and started out as a progression and economy designer for Homeworld. He was then promoted to chief designer and gameplay lead for Impossible Creatures, then moving on to work on games such as Warhammer 40,000 and Company of Heroes in other positions.

In 2016, Duffy became the director of Age Of Empires IV, eventually moving over to be the director of design on the game.

Age Of Empires IV launched in October 2021 and has since received several content updates. The Winter 2021 update, which was released last month, includes a long list of features such as over 100 balance changes, bug and performance fixes, and more.

A few notable updates include a newly implemented feature for players to turn on and view in-game player scores. This update will enable the in-game player’s score on a case-by-case basis for custom lobby multiplayer and skirmish matches.

Relic also revealed the roadmap for Age of Empires IV, detailing the upcoming content from the Winter 2021 update all the way to Spring 2022 and beyond.

Advertisement

In other news, Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy 14 will be going down for maintenance soon to get ready for Patch 6.01.