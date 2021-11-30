‘Age Of Empires IV’ winter update is now live

Relic Entertainment has released the recently announced Winter 2021 update for Age Of Empires IV.

The Winter 2021 update, which can be downloaded for free now, includes a long list of features including over 100 balance changes, bug and performance fixes, and more.

A few notable updates include a newly implemented feature for players to turn on and view in-game player scores. This update will enable the in-game player’s score on a case-by-case basis for custom lobby multiplayer and skirmish matches.

As PC Gamer pointed out, some gameplay changes included in the latest update, seem to weaken the French Hulk ship, spearmen have been strengthened, and the Chinese Repeater crossbow has become cheaper.

The Chinese Dynasty button and user interface has also been moved to a less prominent position on the screen, while the ability to view the map post-match has been added.

In addition, refinements have been made to the in-game mini-map to improve readability for players. Some improvements include reducing icon sizes, the Wonder icon on the mini-map now matches the icon displayed in the HUD, the size of the Primary Town Center in comparison to other Landmarks has been increased, and the colour of certain resources has been adjusted.

Earlier this month, Relic revealed the roadmap for Age of Empires IV, detailing the upcoming content from the Winter 2021 update all the way to Spring 2022 and beyond.

The roadmap also confirmed that the Spring 2022 update will see the start of Ranked Seasons and will allow players to compete head-to-head, climb the ranked ladder, and earn rewards based on performance.

Age Of Empires IV launched on October 28 for PC.

In other Relic news, it has announced that players can now play the Company Of Heroes 3 Multiplayer Pre-Alpha on Steam. Company Of Heroes 3, which is set to launch in 2022, is a real-time strategy game set in a Mediterranean environment. Players who sign up for the Multiplayer Pre-Alpha can play from today (November 30) through to December 7.