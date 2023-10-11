‘Alan Wake’ is coming to ‘Fortnite’

The Fortnite Fortnitemares 2023 event will introduce Alan Wake to the game in its Halloween celebrations as part of the upcoming “Waking Nightmare” cosmetic Set.

Alan Wake, portrayed by Ilkka Villi, will be available as an outfit alongside his satchel back bling, a torch pickaxe and a “Find Alice” weapon wrap.

He is not the only recognisable face to feature in Fortnitemares. The Nightmare Before Christmas‘ Jack Skellington will arrive with a Santa Jack alternate outfit in The Pumpkin King set, as well as a Zero back bling, peppermint parasol pickaxe, Jack’s sled glider, Jack’s Scary Face emote and Lock, Shock and Barrel’s Tub emote.

Advertisement

Michael Myers is also landing in the Fortnite item shop at a later date in The Shape set, containing a stabbed pumpkin back bling, kitchen knife pickaxe and stabby keyboard emote.

Fortnitemares began yesterday (October 10) and will last until November 3 so there is a lot of time to watch out for these rare character crossovers.

Additionally, Fortnite re-added the Horde Rush game mode with its own collection of quests that unlock unique rewards upon completion. These include The Murk wrap, the heart-o-lantern emoticon and the batwing bonespike pickaxe.

Fortnitemares quests, which will roll out over the course of the event, will allow players to earn both experience points and cosmetic items once 5, 15 and 25 quests have been completed.

Advertisement

New items are now scattered across the island, like the Witch’s Broom that offers players a speedy escape. The Pumpkin Launcher – a self-explanatory rocket launcher – returned too and will be found on the ground, in regular and rare chests, holo-chests and drones.

In other gaming news, While We Wait Here is a cooking simulator and kitchen management game where the player takes their customers’ food orders while the end of the world rages outside.