‘Alan Wake’ is coming to ‘Dead By Daylight’ this month

Alan Wake, the protagonist from Remedy Entertainment‘s horror series of the same name, is coming to the multiplayer horror game Dead By Daylight as the game’s newest playable character.

After teasing the character earlier this week, it was officially announced yesterday (January 9) that Alan Wake would be joining Dead By Daylight as a new character.

The character comes with several new perks such as the Champion of Light, an ability that causes a player’s movement speed to increase when using a flashlight. The perk also slows down any Killer that you manage to blind, giving them the Hindered Status Effect and slowing their movement.

Alan Wake can also use the Boon: Illumination perk to allow other players to see where generators and chests are across the map while cleansing and blessing totems with greater speed. Finally, he’s equipped with the Deadline ability, an ability that triggers whenever the character is injured and causes more skill checks to happen whenever you try to heal a survivor or repair a generator, with the penalty halving if you fail the check.

New voice lines have also been recorded for Dead By Daylight, with voice actor Matthew Poretta reprising his role as Alan Wake for a “number of original voice lines of cries”, per the official announcement.

Alan Wake in Dead By Daylight Credit: Behaviour Interactive.In the same announcement, Sam Lake, creative director of developer Remedy Entertainment, said the following:

“We are thrilled to bring Alan Wake, our tortured writer, into the acclaimed Dead By Daylight. We feel the lore of our two horror experiences is a match made in the Dark Place and can’t wait to experience the horrors that await him in the Fog.”

In other gaming news, Immortality is coming to PlayStation 5 later this month. Elsewhere, Steam is clamping down on the use of AI in games hosted on the platform.