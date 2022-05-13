‘Alan Wake Remastered’ coming natively to Nintendo Switch this year

Remedy Entertainment has announced that Alan Wake Remastered is getting a Nintendo Switch port that will run natively on the hardware, not via the Cloud.

In a video released yesterday (May 12) to commemorate the 12-year anniversary of Alan Wake’s release, creative director Sam Lake announced the arrival of the port.

The remastered version is slated for release this autumn (between September and November), with a specific date being announced closer to the game’s release. Alan Wake Remastered was previously released for Xbox, Playstation and PC last October. Switch players will now get the same opportunity to visit Bright Falls in its remastered glory.

Lake also gave updates on the progress of Alan Wake 2: “Everything with Alan Wake 2 development is going really well. We are deep in production, have a lot of material, and a great deal of the game is playable.” However, the game will not be receiving a new demo or trailer this summer as the studio does not want to take valuable time away from the development process.

Lake continued in the video: “We feel that we have momentum going, and we want to make sure we are creating the best, and first, survival horror game for Remedy. We don’t want to take the team away from that focus, so we’re going to keep going and making a great game experience, and unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a bit longer for a demo and trailer.”

Remedy did share some new Alan Wake 2 concept art, however, which you can see in the video above.

Lastly, Lake gave updates on the Alan Wake television show, the rights to which had been bought in 2018 by AMC: “There’s still a long way to go for the series to become a reality,” he added, “But we are excited, to say the least, about this latest development.”

