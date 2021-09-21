‘Alan Wake Remastered’ gets rated for Nintendo Switch in Brazil

Alan Wake Remastered has received a rating for Nintendo Switch in Brazil, suggesting the game could be coming to handheld consoles as well.

A new listing found on the Brazil Advisory Rating Board suggests that the recently announced Alan Wake remaster will be making its way to the Switch, despite it not being confirmed for the platform.

If the rating is true, this would make Alan Wake Remastered the second Remedy Entertainment title to make its way to the Nintendo Switch, following Control last year.

As for what version Alan Wake will be released for the Switch, it’s likely that the game would be a cloud release like Control, however, Remedy and Epic Games are yet to confirm anything.

ALAN WAKE REMASTERED foi classificado para o Nintendo Switch pelo Ministério da Justiça no Brasil O jogo não foi originalmente anunciado para a plataforma <Diário Oficial da União> pic.twitter.com/Ruexw4PDeX — Necro Felipe 💉• #SwitchBrasil (@necrolipe) September 20, 2021

Alan Wake Remastered was announced for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in earlier September and was then shown off during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2021 with a brand new trailer.

Originally released in 2010, Alan Wake Remastered will include director commentary by Sam Lake, creative director at Remedy Entertainment, 4K visuals and all the downloadable content that’s ever been released.

Shortly after its announcement, it was reported that the remaster is a precursor to a full Alan Wake sequel, with journalist and industry insider Jeff Grubb stating that “This is something I’ve talked about before … they are working with Epic Games on producing an Alan Wake 2, or at least it’s in the planning stages.”

In other news, it looks like Alan Wake Remastered won’t have product placement due to expired brand deals.