Alex Scott confirmed as FIFA’s first English-speaking female commentator

FIFA will introduce its first-ever English-speaking female commentator with presenter and football pundit Alex Scott.

The announcement was made by Scott herself (via Twitter), where the former Arsenal right-back showed her enthusiasm to be involved in the popular football game series.

In FIFA 22, Scott will report on other matches that are happening within the virtual world during gameplay. Further commentators will include Derek Rae and Stewart Robinson, with the latter replacing Lee Dixon.

Happy to finally share the news that I joined the FIFA family and will be commentating for #FIFA22! 🙌🏾🎮 This is a big moment for FIFA, for football and women and girls across the world.

“This is a big moment for FIFA, for football and [for] women and girls across the world. It’s also a big moment for me personally and professionally,” wrote Scott.

“Whilst I am the first English-speaking female broadcaster to feature in FIFA, I will certainly not be the last. I know this is just the start of stronger female footballing representation from EA Sports FIFA and the football community as a whole…” she added.

While Scott becomes the first English-speaking female commentator in the game, Spanish sports network presenter Nira Juanra earned the title of being the first female commentator when she was added last year to FIFA 21.

FIFA 22 is scheduled to launch on October 1 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Those who pre-order the game early get access from September 27, 2021.

EA recently came out to confirm that FIFA 22 will not have a one machine limit on PC, despite Steam suggesting otherwise.

Prior to that, Ea further revealed that FIFA 22 Standard Edition will not include a free upgrade for next-gen consoles, with fans having to buy the Ultimate Edition instead.