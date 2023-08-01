‘Alien’ is finally coming to ‘Dead By Daylight’

The developer of Dead By Daylight has teased that the 1979 sci-fi horror film Alien will be crossing over with the game – with more to come soon.

Alien is one of the most requested crossovers from Dead By Daylight‘s community.

A new teaser shows that there appears to be a new Killer as well as a map.

Advertisement

The clip, posted today (August 1), shows the film’s title fading into the foreground with locations including the Nostromo’s table where the creature is “birthed” from crew member Kane’s chest.

Hints that the Xenomorph will feature in Dead By Daylight were first uncovered four months ago. Kendrick Pejoro, franchise management coordinator at Disney Studios, liked a reply from a fan on the social media site X (FKA Twitter).

“Alien for DBD’s 7th anniversary this year,” was the fan’s guess, which Pejoro responded to, but developer Behaviour Interactive didn’t acknowledge the interaction. As a result, fans were in the dark over whether he was pointing towards an announcement or was also hopeful for a call about crossovers.

This will be the 20th crossover in Dead By Daylight. The trend was started with Halloween, adding Michael Myers as a Killer, and has since welcomed Nightmare On Elm Street‘s Freddy Krueger, Stranger Things‘ Demogorgon and Resident Evil‘s Nemesis and Albert Wesker.

At the moment, Behaviour Interactive has assured fans that they will learn more about the crossover “soon”. There may will be Survivors from the Alien series arriving, too.

Advertisement

In March, Blumhouse, Atomic Monster and the developer announced that there will be a Dead By Daylight film to “further expand the universe” of the game. Little is known right now, but James Wan is on board as a producer.

In other gaming news, Remnant 2 developer Gunfire Games confirmed that the recently revealed Archon class was in fact a discovery left for dataminers to dig into.