All ‘Yakuza’ titles on Game Pass as 3 return to the service

Every single game in the Yakuza franchise is currently on Xbox Game Pass as three titles have made a return to the service.

All of the games from the main series – not including spin-offs like Judgment – are currently on Game Pass, from the remake of the original Yakuza in 2005 to 2019’s Like A Dragon.

The three titles that have been reintroduced to Game Pass are 0, Kiwami and Kiwami 2 (via Wario64).

All of the franchise titles on Game Pass are listed below:

Yakuza Kiwami: A remake of the 2005 original

Yakuza Kiwami 2: A remake of the 2008 sequel

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6 Song Of Life

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Whilst some of these are technically prequels or remakes of classic titles, it now means that as of publication every entry in the main franchise is on Game Pass, and this goes for all versions including PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Back in February franchise creator Toshihiro Nagoshi explained how his new team at Nagoshi Studio wants to approach making video games.

“Well, when the team and I decided to start a new studio, we knew we’d be leaving the content we had previously been working on behind,” Nagoshi said.

“But I also have a strong mental attitude and a lot of ideas I would like to try, which could even surpass my previous work, so I was confident that leaving the old series behind will afford the chance to try new things.”

There’s still no confirmation as to what Nagoshi Studio’s first game will be, but Nagoshi himself said it will include “a high level of human drama.”

In other news, it’s been confirmed that a remake of 2012 cult-classic Lollipop Chainsaw is on the way next year.