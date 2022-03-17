Amazon Games says it “made a mistake” releasing the ‘Lost Ark’ March update

Smilegate and Amazon Games think they released the latest Lost Ark March update too soon.

In a new blog post shared on March 16, the developer shared a message to its player base which touched on the progress the team has made since the free-to-play MMO launched over a month ago (via PCGamesN).

The post goes on to talk about various other community notices, as well as the Abyss Argos Raid, before eventually getting to the part where the developer talks about the recently released March update.

“We made a mistake releasing the March game update too quickly after launch,” the team said. “Data we analysed alongside Smilegate RPG from their previous launches projected that a larger portion of players would have reached the level required to challenge Argos.”

“However, we overlooked certain variables, such as players spending more time on horizontal content and the price of honing materials increasing due to bots and real-money transactions. These factors contributed to a scarcity of T3 [tier-three] honing materials.”

Due to the game’s gold-farming bot problem – which the developer has been battling recently – players have been finding it difficult to get a hold of the materials they need to scale their characters through tier-three progression, therefore making it difficult for them to engage in the harder content Lost Ark has to offer.

“Together, our teams at Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG are continuing to gather data on play patterns in the western version to better inform our future content roadmap. We appreciate the patience and support we’ve seen from the community while we continue to learn together and work on updating our roadmap, and apologise for the confusion our early excitement has generated.”

Amazon Games and Smilegate mentioned that they will continue to monitor this issue, among others including Lost Ark‘s economy, bots, and honing materials.

