Amazon has announced a new cloud gaming device called Luna

Amazon has introduced Luna, a new cloud gaming service coming from the company.

Luna will initially be available to mainland US residents on PC, Mac, Fire TV and web apps for iPhone and iPad, though Amazon is yet to specify when and is simply allowing anyone interested to request early access. An Android version is also expected to be arriving sometime after launch.

Numerous games will be included into the service, including hit titles Metro Exodus, Control, Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, and The Surge 2.

Advertisement

At launch, it will be available as a Luna Plus bundle at $5.99US via early access pricing. In this package, members can stream unlimited hours of games up to 1080p resolution, and stream on two devices at the same time. 4K is also said to be coming at a later date.

A Ubisoft subscription will also be coming to the service. With this, users can play a wide range of titles from the company such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. It will also be possible to unlock ultimate editions with all downloadable content on selected games. However, members can only stream to one device at a time and no price has been announced.

Alongside this, Amazon is releasing the Luna Controller. The accessory aims to reduce the latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds, against a standard Bluetooth connection. It’s said to instantly pair to the cloud, negating the need to pair the device. Alexa is also infused into the controller, allowing users to instantly launch their games through the device.

The Luna Controller is available for members accepted into early access for $49.99, after early access it will be raised to $69.99. Anyone who doesn’t wish to purchase one can use an Xbox One controller, DualShock 4 controller, or a mouse and keyboard to play their games.

Amazon Luna will be available directly through the company and is open for early access requests on the official site.

Advertisement

Amazon Luna joins the cloud gaming market alongside other competitors such as Google Stadia and Microsoft’s recently launched service, which opened with over 150 playable games and Xbox Game Pass support.