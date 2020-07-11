Amazon’s upcoming MMO ‘New World’ has been delayed to 2021

Amazon’s upcoming massively multiplayer online role-playing game titled New World has now been delayed to 2021 following feedback from its alpha test players.

The game is scheduled to release on August 25, however will now be released at a yet-to-be-announced date in 2021 to allow the team more time to incorporate more features.

Players who have already signed up for the upcoming beta or pre-ordered the game will be allowed exclusive access to New World in its current state for a limited time starting on August 25.

“When we (Amazon Game Studios) examined the feedback we received over the last several months from our Alpha audience, we saw that players like the game and they would like to see even more of it,” the developer stated in an update on New World‘s official site. “We want to ensure that the most dedicated players have plenty of middle and endgame experiences as they venture through Aeternum.”

“We want our players to feel completely immersed in the game, and know that our studio stands for quality and lasting gameplay you can trust — and that means added time to get things where we want them before we fully release.”

Following the information that the development team want to allow more time to meet player standards the update went on to say that “as a result, we will be changing our launch date – and correspondingly, our final beta test – to spring 2021.”

“We don’t make the decision lightly, and we have urgency about getting the game to you as quickly as possible at the best quality – with some additions that will make the experience even better.”

Amazon’s sci-fi shooter Crucible recently returned back to a closed beta format after being released for two months. Relentless Games, the team behind the project, stated that the reason for this was to “focus on providing the best possible experience for our players.”