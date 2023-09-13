Amber Heard spent two months making an ‘Overwatch’ cosplay for Elon Musk

A recently released biography about Elon Musk has revealed that Amber Heard cosplayed as Overwatch hero Mercy to role-play for him.

Musk and Heard dated in 2016 and 2017, however, Walter Isaacson’s biography of the SpaceX CEO corroborates the claim that he had pursued her since 2012.

Musk liked the fact that Heard looked like Overwatch‘s Mercy, a blonde female support character who sports angelic wings attached to her battle suit and a halo-esque hairpiece. While she was filming Aquaman in Australia in 2017, Musk flew out to see Heard and she greeted him by kissing him on the cheek.

Advertisement

“[Musk] told her that she reminded him of Mercy, his favourite character in […] Overwatch, so she spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him,” Isaacson wrote.

Heard wasn’t out of her depth when it came to the concept of cosplaying as a fictional character for a romantic partner. “I guess I could be called a geek for someone who can also be called a hot chick,” she shared with the author.

She previously said that “nerd passion” is the most important part of how she selects what films and TV shows she wants to work with. However, the relationship between Musk and Heard ended as a result of their incompatible personalities.

“Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him,” Heard admitted about the split. Grimes, who dated Musk on and off from 2018 to 2022, described Heard’s Dungeons and Dragons alignment to be ” probably chaotic evil” in her own statement to Isaacson.

Grimes and Musk’s third child, Techno Mechanicus, was born via a surrogate in June 2022. She also apologised to venture capitalist Shivon Zilis (who had twins Strider and Azure with Musk in 2021) for accusing her of stopping Grimes from seeing their son X Æ A-Xii.

Advertisement

“Communication about the twins wasn’t handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation,” she said in a post to X.

In other gaming news, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077 shared how players will be able to wreak havoc while escaping from the police in Night City.