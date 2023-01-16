Ambitious ‘Skyrim’ mod ‘Skyblivion’ gets 2025 release window

The team behind Skyblivion, a fan-made mod that aims to remake The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion in Skyrim, has announced that it will be launching in 2025 or sooner.

A volunteer-driven mod, Skyblivion will bring 2006’s Oblivion into Skyrim, including all of the game’s quests, characters and locations. Though the mod has been in the works since 2011 – a year after Skyrim launched – it looks like a release date is finally on the cards.

In a video shared last night (January 16), The Skyblivion team revealed that it is planned to launch in 2025.

Before fading away to reveal a 2025 release window, the latest video showcases the lands of Cyrodil and its various factions, along with the game’s many enemies. Several cities from Oblivion – including Anvil, Kvatch and Bruma – also make an appearance in the two-and-a-half-minute video.

“Remaking Oblivion in the Skyrim engine is what we set out to do when we started the Skyblivion project,” reads a statement from the Skyblivion team. “Making games takes time, this goes double for a volunteer project the size of a AAA game that took a team of fulltime devs years to make. Regardless we would like to share today that Skyblivion is in a state where we can promise a 2025 release at the latest.”

“We hope with your support to finish the final steps in completing our dream, maybe even beating our own estimation,” added the group, optimistically suggesting Skyblivion could launch even sooner.”

Currently, Skyblivion‘s website says it is “getting more volunteers than we ever have before,” and is looking for help with topics ranging from level design to quest implementation.

