American McGee releases ‘Alice: Asylum’ “full narrative outline”

Series creator American McGee has released a “full narrative outline” of the long-awaited Alice: Asylum on Patreon.

McGee has been dropping a breadcrumb trail of information for years now through Patreon, letting fans see artwork, bits of script, and now the entire story of Alice Asylum, the third game in the Alice series.

The first two Alice games were released by EA in the 2000s, bringing a dark twist to the much-loved children’s fairy tale through an action platformer that developed a cult following.

Although there are no public plans for Alice: Asylum to ever be made or released, the publishing of the story shows that McGee has the game ready to go should a publisher be willing. The download of the story outline does come with a content warning for anyone particularly sensitive to issues surrounding mental health, child abuse, and death.

He tweeted back in July that the return of Dead Space may get fans a little closer to seeing Alice: Asylum. “While I (and Alice fans) would have liked the next EA horror project to be a new ‘Alice’ game… this does at least move us forward in line,” he said.

He added that “At some point in the future, execs at EA will shout ‘need moar product!’ and someone will reply, ‘Alice?’ And we’ll be ready!”

The original Alice game was released in 2000 for PC. It utilised the id Tech 3 engine. The game was based on the world and characters created by Lewis Carrol and was published by EA.

The sequel, Alice: Madness Returns, was released in 2011 for PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3.