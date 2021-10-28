‘Among Us’ details a chaotic new Shapeshifter role for imposters

Innersloth has shared a first look at the Shapeshifter, a new role for imposters in Among Us.

As revealed in a blog, the Shapeshifter role means that imposters “can change their appearance and disguise themselves as other crewmates”. This means that if they’re spotted in the act of killing, players can potentially frame the unlucky crewmate the shapeshifter is disguised as.

Luckily for other crew members, the Shapeshifter can’t remain disguised indefinitely. Shapeshifting only lasts for a “limited amount of time”, and assuming someone else’s form comes with a tell-tale animation that will give the imposter away if spotted. Furthermore, the act of shapeshifting leaves behind evidence.

💥 THE SHAPESHIFTER 💥

One of the new roles in the next update! – Ability: Impostor can morph into any other living Crewmate

Several details – such as how many Shapeshifters can appear in the game, how long transformations last for, and if any evidence is left – will be available to tweak from the lobby settings.

Innersloth shared that “internal playtests have already become extremely chaotic from this change, and it’s a ton of fun trying to guess who’s who”.

The blog ends by teasing a special event “coming up very soon”, which will include more information on the full release of the update. Outside of the new Shapeshifter role, there will be several new roles exclusively for innocent crewmates.

Last week, Innersloth announced that Among Us will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in December. A physical edition of the game will be available for £27.99 and will include all DLC (downloadable content), as well as several physical collectables.

