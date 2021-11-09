‘Among Us’ gets more roles and a cosmetics shop in new update

The latest update for Among Us, version 2021.11.09, has launched and it brings with it the new Role & Cosmicube content.

In a blog post the developer behind the incredibly popular lie-em-up, Innersloth, has explained the changes coming to the game in the new update. The update introduces four brand new roles to the game:

Crewmate Roles

Scientist: Access vitals at any time. Complete tasks to recharge your battery.

Engineer: Can use the vents.

Guardian Angel: Cast a protection shield around the remaining Crewmates.

Imposter Role

Shapeshifter: Disguise yourself by morphing into any other Crewmate.

The update also introduces Cosmicubes, which Innersloth are describing as “a new way for you to get exclusive cosmetics and show off your gear!” These new options, both free and paid, will allow players more ability to customise their look and will come with new pets, hats and skins.

In an effort to quash any player concern about the paid cosmetics affecting gameplay, Innersloth said: “All cosmetics are purely visual and do not have any effect on gameplay or gameplay options… To keep the game going, servers running, and give everyone more free cosmetic options, we’re excited for the Cosmicube update! And then if anyone feels like supporting us, then the paid cosmetic option is there too.”

Players who have bought DLC from Steam or mobile will be able to transfer them over to the new system. Players will simply need to link their accounts.

The system will work by having players gather resources, such as Beans, which are rewarded through normal online gameplay, Stars, which is the game’s premium currency and Pods, which can be collected through gameplay if a player has a Cosmicube activated.

It’s worth noting, that Stars purchased on Nintendo Switch will only be usable on that system at this time, something Innersloth is working to resolve.

