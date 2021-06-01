‘Among Us’ rises to two million daily PC players during Epic store giveaway

Among Us has seen 2million concurrent players since the game was made available for free on the Epic Games Store.

READ MORE: Among Us was the most downloaded mobile game of 2020

The news comes from a Twitter thread by Victoria Tran, developer Innersloth’s Community Director. She noted that the figures shown off were “PC players only” and that the small initial rise can be put down to players logging on during the weekend.

and here it is when it went free on Epic, May 27th notes:

– this shows PC players only

– not all new players, many people grab Among Us on as many platforms as they can and were probably testing it out

– long weekend for Americans, possibly more ppl playing/giving small boost pic.twitter.com/wUag8a4i7A — Victoria Tran 🧋 (@TheVTran) May 31, 2021

Advertisement

Between May 26 and 28 Among Us went from around 300,000 daily players to 2million, with the game being offered for free on the Epic Games Store on May 27. The offer is part of the Epic MEGA Sale and will be available until June 3.

Tran does note that this rise isn’t all new players, as many purchase the game on different platforms and could be testing it out on PC. America also had a long weekend due to Memorial Day, which likely contributed to the rise.

Among Us has proven so popular that Innersloth announced in a blog post that it was cancelling plans for the sequel and instead focusing all efforts on the original, saying: “All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1.”

“This is probably the more difficult choice because it means going deep into the core code of the game and reworking several parts of it. ” Innersloth said.

Advertisement

In other news, a now-removed French Xbox Wire post seems to indicate that Dolby’s audio and visual technologies, Atmos and Vision, are rumoured to be Xbox exclusive for two years.

Translated information from the post claimed: “The Xbox Series X|S has been Dolby Atmos compatible since their release and Dolby Vision will arrive on these consoles in 2021, both technologies will remain exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem for two years.”