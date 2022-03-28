‘Among Us’ cyber attack takes servers down for several days

A distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack took Among Us servers down for several days, leaving fans unable to play the multiplayer game with friends.

Attacks on the Among Us servers started last Thursday (March 24), with downtime continuing into March 27.

On March 25, developer Innersloth shared “we have a sabotage going on lol”, and confirmed that NA and EU servers were “getting DDoS’d”. “Service will be offline while the team works on fixing it, but might take a bit, hang tight,” it added.

“Servers are still down while we work to fix the DDoS sabotage,” shared the studio the next day (March 26). “They may come on/off but will update [you] when we think they’re stable, sorry!”

On March 27, Innersloth updated fans with a Tweet that said “we’ve been working all day on it, and it seems like some servers are stabilizing but still holding off on an official announcement until it looks good.”

Though no official announcement has been shared just yet, the Among Us Twitter account handle now reads “servers maybe ok now”, suggesting that the issue has been tentatively fixed.

In other Among Us news, several months ago Innersloth revealed that it’s working on a VR version of the game. The studio has shared a gameplay trailer for the version, however has added that “platforms, release dates, and additional information around Among Us VR will be announced at a later date.”

Elsewhere, Konami has announced Crimesight – a game it describes as “Among Us meets Cluedo meets Minority Report“. An online mystery-oriented game, Crimesight is set in a manor isolated by a blizzard, where one player – the villain – must murder another player who’s been marked as the victim.

The game was announced at the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase, along with tens of other new trailers. To see what else was revealed, here’s everything that was announced at the Future Games Show.