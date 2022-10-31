Amsterdam hotel depicted in ‘Modern Warfare 2’ regrets its “unwanted involvement”

Despite the name change in-game, management at the Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam isn’t happy at the property being depicted in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Infinity Ward has changed the name of many recognisable Amsterdam sights in Modern Warfare 2, including rebranding the Conservatorium Hotel as the Breenbergh, but despite this the management at the hotel is unimpressed with its inclusion.

Speaking to Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant (via, Rock Paper Shotgun), hotel manager Roy Tomassen said, “We have taken note of the fact that the Conservatorium Hotel is undesirably the scene of the new Call of Duty.”

Tomassen continued, “More generally, we don’t support games that seem to encourage the use of violence.” He went on to state that the game “in no way reflects our core values and we regret our apparent and unwanted involvement.”

The Breenbergh in Modern Warfare 2 sports a large hole to the front elevation, with black smoke rising from it and appears in both the single-player campaign mode as well as in a multiplayer map. According to de Volkskrant, “no one has asked whether the Conservatorium Hotel appreciates being shot to pieces”. It goes on to suggest that the hotel is “still considering possible steps”.

As architecture able to be copyrighted under European and American law, it’s possible that the owners and management of the Conservatorium could bring legal action against Activision and Infinity Ward for the “unwanted” portrayal of their hotel in the game.

Elsewhere in Call of Duty news, Infinity Ward has disabled attachment tuning in Modern Warfare 2 while it investigates a bug that reportedly crashes the game if five attachments are used. In a tweet, the developer said, “We are disabling attachment tuning until further notice to investigate crashes for users with 5 attachments tuned. If you currently have a tuned attachment equipped, you will need to unequip and reequip it to use your loadout.”