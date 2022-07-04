An archive of every English SNES manual is now available online

A team of retro gaming enthusiasts have finally managed to upload scans of every single English Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) manual to the internet.

The feat was finally accomplished on July 1 last week, as project lead Peebs announced that the last game manual, 90 Minutes European Prime Goal, had been uploaded (via Kotaku).

Every single English language SNES manual scan can be found here, with each listed in number and then alphabetical order, with links to each scan as well.

Advertisement

Peebs is a Twitch streamer, who for the last eight years has been beating every SNES game they could find, and they’ve been helped by almost 100 people in the effort to get clean manual scans for every single title.

We did! The last one! The final English SNES Manual! A Scan for "90 Minutes European Prime Goal" has been provided to us by our good friend @wiredcontrol ! Hell yeah, it feels great to finish a project. — Peebs – SNESManuals.com (@PeebsSNES) July 1, 2022

The site includes differing versions for some of the English scans, with European and Australasian PAL versions, North American or both making appearances depending on regional differences. It also isn’t technically every game ever released in the West, with some titles getting unique releases, but it is close.

As noted on the site, one of the last games the team needed was a “unique PAL manual. The German (NOE) version of Daze Before Christmas.” At our count, there’s just over 840 SNES games in the collection though, giving those interested a basically completed list of every game in English on the console.

According to Kotaku, Peebs also only has around 47 SNES games left to complete on Twitch before they’ve also played each and every one as well.

In other news, Nintendo has said that halting sales in Russia has actually only had a “negligible effect” on overall business and sales. “We will not discuss the specific amount of impact, but this issue has a negligible effect on our overall financial results since sales in Russia are only a small part of overall sales for the Nintendo group,” said company president Shuntaro Furukawa.