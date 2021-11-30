An indie studio is petitioning to remake the ‘Mortal Kombat Trilogy’ in 4K

Indie studio Eyeballistic has started a petition to make Warner Bros let it remake the Mortal Kombat Trilogy in 4K.

As reported by VGC, Eyeballistic has created a new Change.org petition in hopes to convince Warner Bros to let it remake the trilogy of fighting games. The ‘Kickstart Campaign for Mortal Kombat Trilogy Remake with UE5’ petition–as of writing–has almost 3000 signatures out of 5000.

“Mortal Kombat’s 30th anniversary is next year and we’d like to honor this amazing franchise by re-making the original Mortal Kombat Trilogy (MKT) on PC and consoles,” the petition reads.

Advertisement

Mortal Kombat Trilogy combines all of the characters and stages from Mortal Kombat 1, Mortal Kombat 2, Mortal Kombat 3 and Ultimate Mortal Kombat that was released in 1996.

The Change.org also gives some background on who Eyeballistic are. Eyeballistic is a team of Mortal Kombat fans who apparently approached series creator Ed Boon back in 2016 to remake the game in HD, who also seemed to support the idea. However, as Warner Bros owns the IP they were “unconvinced that the game would sell over 100,000 units worldwide”.

Since 2016, Eyeballistic has become a game developer and has signed multiple game contracts to produce games for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

The indie studio has plans to “painstakingly recreate every detail of every stage and character in glorious 3D” if it’s given the opportunity to remake the Trilogy. Eyeballistic also explained that all characters and stages will get an updated look with 4K resolution and 60 FPS with Unreal Engine 5.

The target platforms would be for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC and would cost $39.99 (£30).

Advertisement

In other news, New World players are now experiencing an overwhelming amount of bots that are farming fish and other materials on their server.