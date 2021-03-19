‘Animal Crossing’ horror short to be adapted into feature film

Don’t Peek, a short horror film inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to become a full feature film after making its world premiere at SXSW Online.

Unaffiliated with Nintendo, the short film was shot and directed by Julian Terry during quarantine in 2020.

The film is set in a young woman’s bedroom while she is playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons on her Nintendo Switch late at night.

While playing with her virtual house, which resembles the layout of her real bedroom, she’s at first amused that interacting with the in-game furniture – including a chest of drawers and a bedside lamp – triggers the same actions in her actual room.

However, things take a sinister turn when she notices a grotesque figure lurking in the doorway of her game who wants to cross over into the real world.

The whole short can be viewed below:

As reported by Deadline, the adaptation is being produced by Timur Bekmambetov’s production banner Bazelevs, while Terry commented under the YouTube video that he will return to direct the full feature.

Terry also clarified that the feature will not actually be related to Animal Crossing. “We know we can’t legally get away with that,” he said. “The story is actually something else entirely and taps into the nostalgia of video games. I can’t wait for you all to see it!”

Bekmambetov is no stranger to video games or horror, having previously produced the first-person shooter-inspired action film Hardcore Henry and Skype horror film Unfriended.

Meanwhile, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently celebrating its first anniversary, and has detailed nature-themed events coming to the game for spring.