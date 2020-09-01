‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ September update starts new season

As Animal Crossing: New Horizons reaches its September update, Nintendo have outlined what players can expect to find in-game during the beginning of the Fall season.

In a brief video titled ‘Exploring September’, the new additions for the change in seasons for Animal Crossing: New Horizons were shared, starting with a palette change. As the Summer period comes to a close, leaves on trees will begin to change colour to mark the start of Fall. With this, acorns and pine cones can be scavenged and used to build an array of seasonal themed furniture.

With the change of seasons is a host of new bugs, fish, crafting components and recipes to obtain. Players can now hunt the island for insects such as crickets or monarch butterflies to add to their collection, while taking to the seas and rivers can capture unique new fish such as the cherry salmon.

See all the new features coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons below:

Last month (August) saw a substantial update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which added dreams and cross-save functionality. Dreams allowed players to visit other players islands during their sleep, while cross-saving finally allowed saves to be backed up on Nintendo’s cloud service.

The trailer highlighting the update’s features also teased more new implementations and suggested Halloween will be coming to player’s games at some point in the future.

In related Nintendo news, a report has surfaced which suggested the long-rumoured updated version of the Switch console could be arriving as early as the first quarter of 2021. The new system is said to included a clearer display and be “more interactive”.