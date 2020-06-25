‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ update to bring deep sea diving

Nintendo has released a video unveiling the next update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons which is due to arrive next month.

The biggest new feature is the ability for players to be able to dive into the ocean. By diving down, the ocean floor will present new creatures and items to collect. New sea life can be donated to the museum to expand the collection.

Alongside the ability to go underwater, new characters will also appear including Pascal, a sea otter that roams the ocean. By trading items asked for, new crafting options will become available in theme with the sea update. Amongst these items is a mermaid dresser and an array of similar creations.

Check out the full update breakdown below:

Nintendo has also announced a future update in early August will be coming as well. No details have been revealed as to what the update might bring, but the image teases many fireworks. Players familiar of past Animal Crossing games will be aware that previous instalments implemented firework displays every Sunday during August, so it’s possible this could be what the new update is teasing.

The last update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons added the ability to purchase artwork for the museum, alongside seasonal events such as weddings.

Players have also been using Animal Crossing in unique ways while more people have been staying at home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Amongst these creations was KFC, who opened up its own restaurant in the game for the company to promote a competition.

In other Nintendo related news, multiple new games have been announced, including New Pokemon Snap and another instalment in the Paper Mario series.