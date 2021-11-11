Anime icon ‘Naruto’ is coming to ‘Fortnite’ next week

Epic Games has announced that Naruto will be making his way to Fortnite next week, adding to the game’s massive roster of characters.

Revealing last night on Twitter, Epic simply tweet “Coming Soon” along with an announcement image saying “Fortnite x Naruto Shippuden. Believe It!! The post confirmed that the anime crossover will be arriving on November 16.

The launch of Naruto will arrive just in time for Fortnite‘s update 18.40 which is set to release its latest major content patch, including creative mode changes, a brand new EXP system, and more.

According to the Fortnite leaker HypeX, they suggest that the Fortnite x Naruto crossover will be added on November 16 “along with a Hidden Leaf Village Creative Hub.”

“The cosmetics & hub are *PLANNED* to release on that day @ 2 PM UTC / 9 AM ET (If the time changes please don’t get mad at me lmao),” HypeX said on Twitter.

Most recently, the League Of Legends champion, Jinx, was added to the battle-royale game in collaboration with Riot Games to promote the new Netflix animated show, Arcane. This made her the first League Of Legends character to be featured in a non-Riot game. Along with a character skin, the in-game store also offered up several Jinx-themed items as well.

Elsewhere, following the tragedy that occurred at the Travis Scott music festival last week (November 5) that left eight people dead, Epic Games has removed a Travis Scott emote from Fortnite’s daily store. The emote was likely added to Fortnite’s store to coincide with the end of the Astroworld Festival, but the rest of the event was cancelled after the incident.

In other news, it looks like Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy has been temporarily pulled from the PlayStation Store.