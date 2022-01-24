Annapurna Interactive’s intriguing ‘A Memoir Blue’ gets new March release date

Quirky, indie-focused publisher Annapurna Interactive has announced that the release date for the upcoming A Memoir Blue has slightly slipped.

Originally planned for release on February 10, A Memoir Blue will now launch six weeks later, on March 24. The game will be arriving on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and will also be included in Xbox Game Pass on the same day.

Annapurna Interactive has not specified the cause of the date change but says, “this short delay will help ensure that A Memoir Blue launches in its best form.”

Described by developer Cloisters Interactive as a “touching interactive poem”, A Memoir Blue focuses on “a superstar athlete and the all-encompassing love between mother and daughter.”

The game follows Miriam, “a champion swimmer, who on the day of her greatest success dwells on her childhood memories of her mother and a special trip they took.”

The project stands out for its beautiful juxtaposition of visual styles, with the adult Miriam rendered in a more realistic 3D, while her memories take the form of 2D, minimalist animation. Cloisters Interactive has used a combination of hand-drawn and 3D art to create what it says is a “magical-realist journey” for Miriam.

Expect the final result to be a meditative and narrative-driven experience, as the developer promises “a series of gameplay vignettes” that “blends sacrifice and heartbreak with victory and pride as she reconnects with her inner child and deepens the love she shares with her mother.”

