Another ‘Castlevania Advance Collection’ rating has appeared online

A second classification board rating has appeared online from Korea for the rumoured Castlevania Advance Collection.

An initial rating in Australia appeared for the collection last month. However, a further rating by The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea also appeared a few days ago.

The rating, which was initially spotted by Gematsu, indicates the collection of games will launch for PC and describes it as an “action game composed of games from the Castlevania series.”

Advertisement

There were three Castlevania games on the GameBoy Advance. Castlevania: Circle Of The Moon released in 2001, Castlevania: Harmony Of Dissonance released in 2002, and Castlevania: Aria Of Sorrow.

Each release was critically praised at the time, which is why the three games hold an average Metacritic rating of 91. All three have only ever been available on GameBoy Advance and in a re-release on the Wii U Virtual Console in 2015.

Although not confirmed, it is likely the Castlevania Advance Collection will also release on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.

Publisher Konami hasn’t released a mainline title in the series since 2014’s Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow.

The game received mixed reviews at launch due to its focus on open-world gameplay and shift away from traditional Castlevania style gameplay.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Valve’s competitive shooter Team Fortress 2 reached an all-time concurrent player higher earlier this week following a summer patch.

The patch featured a number of new cosmetics, as well as patches aimed to improve stability and security in the face of ongoing cheaters and bots in the game.