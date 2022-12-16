Another single-player ‘Tomb Raider’ reboot is coming

Amazon Games are publishing another Tomb Raider reboot game.

The new entry in the franchise, developed by Crystal Dynamics, marks a collaboration between the two parties and will be “a single-player, narrative-driven adventure”.

A joint statement obtained by Video Games Chronicle reads: “It includes all the elements that have made Tomb Raider one of the most revered franchises in gaming, giving players control of the confident and multidimensional hero Lara Croft in an environment that rewards exploration and creative pathfinding, with mind-bending puzzles to solve, and a wide variety of enemies to face and overcome.”

Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Games, added: “Tomb Raider is one of the most beloved IPs in entertainment history. Amazon Games is committed to bringing players games of the highest quality, from the best developers, across all variety of platforms and genres, and we’re honored by the opportunity to work with this storied developer and franchise.

“Our team is incredibly excited about collaborating with the talented and visionary Crystal Dynamics team to bring the next chapter of Lara Croft’s saga to players around the world.”

Crystal Dynamics took control of Tomb Raider earlier this year, alongside Legacy Of Kain and Deus Ex.

Scot Amos, head of studio at Crystal Dynamics, added of the new game: “Crystal Dynamics has an extraordinary opportunity following our acquisition by Embracer to redefine what a publishing relationship is for Tomb Raider.

“Transformative is what we’re looking for, and with Amazon Games, we found a team that shares our creative vision, ambitions, and values for a Lara Croft universe across the spectrum of possibilities.

“They’re uniquely positioned to rewrite what publishing and development collaborations are, and we’re eager to forge this new path together, starting with building the biggest and best Tomb Raider game yet!”