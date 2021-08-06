Another Twitch and Xbox indie showcase is coming next week

The second ID@Xbox and Twitch indie showcase is happening on August 10 at 5pm BST (9am PT).

The announcement was made on Xbox Wire, and the show can be watched on Twitch at either the Twitch Gaming or Xbox channels.

Plenty of upcoming indie titles are going to be showcased, including The Artful Escape, OlliOlli World, Library of Ruina, and RPG Time. The post also teased that there would be a handful of announcements around Xbox Game Pass and live game demos as well.

“During this showcase, we’ll once again feature tons of independent titles, including brand new game announcements from developers and publishers such as Rebellion, Chump Squad, and others,” the post adds.

The ID@Xbox program helps indie developers self-publish games on Xbox and Windows, and aims to give “studios the tools and support needed to maximise their success.”

It was recently announced that Hades, among others, is coming to Xbox Game Pass in August. Both Skate and Skate 3 will be available via EA Play, alongside Curse Of The Dead Gods which will have a new crossover with Dead Cells.

Some games from that announcement have already landed on Xbox Game Pass, such as Katamari Damacy Rerolled and Lumines Remastered. Racing game Art Of Rally will also be coming to the service on August 12.

Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition and Starmancer are available for Game Pass on PC.

In other news, a Fortnite emote has been removed from the store after a bug gives it a much more NSFW meaning than just two players hugging it out.

Elsewhere, Kerbal Space Program development has ended, with the developers now focusing work on the sequel. The team “still may release a minor patch here and there when needed” however.