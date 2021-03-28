‘Anthem’ director Jonathan Warner leaves BioWare

Jonathan Warner, the lead developer behind BioWare‘s Anthem, has left the company this week (March 26).

In a tweet from his personal account, Warner said: “today is my last day at BioWare, I’m moving on to do new things. BioWare has been home to my grateful heart for nearly 10 years and I want to wish them all the best.”

Warner signed off by saying: “DA [Dragon Age] ME [Mass Effect] and SWTOR [Star Wars: The Old Republic] are in good hands and I can’t wait to play from this side of the screen.”

So, today is my last day at BioWare, I’m moving on to do new things.

Warner was the director of Anthem, Mass Effect: Andromeda. He was also credited as a producer for the version of Mass Effect found within the Mass Effect: Trilogy, and Mass Effect 3: Citadel.

The departure of Warner comes after Mass Effect director Casey Hudson and Dragon Age executive producer Mark Darrah left BioWare in December 2020.

EA’s chief studios officer, Laura Miele, said of the departures: When I think about BioWare’s future and the next generation of talent in place, I could not be more confident or optimistic.”

In February of this year, BioWare cancelled Anthem Next, the update which was planned to reboot the failing MMO. The overhaul was cancelled less than a year after its announcement.

Executive producer Christian Dailey’s statement linked the cancellation to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, saying: “Working from home during the pandemic has had an impact on our productivity and not everything we had planned as a studio before COVID-19 can be accomplished without putting undue stress on our teams.