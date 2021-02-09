EA to decide the fate of ill-received ‘Anthem’ this week

Electronic Arts is reportedly holding a meeting this week to decide the fate of its failed multiplayer game Anthem.

Per Bloomberg, the gaming giant will be reviewing the reboot of the game, known thus far as Anthem 2.0 or Anthem Next, to decide on whether to expand the development team or abandon the project altogether. The information comes from “three people familiar with the matter”, who have asked not to be named.

Currently, the Anthem Next team consists of 30 people, and according to Bloomberg’s report, anonymous sources claim that number needs to be tripled “in order to produce new content and continue attempting to overhaul the game”. EA has yet to indicate if it’s willing to make that kind of commitment to the franchise.

Advertisement

Anthem was launched in 2019 by EA-owned developer BioWare. It was received poorly by players and reviewers alike thanks in part to a clunky UI, convoluted game mechanics and poor loading speeds.

Last year, BioWare announced that it would be overhauling the game. Over the following months, executive producer Christian Dailey outlined the developer’s plans in three blog posts – the latest of which was in October – but in December, he left the Anthem team as part of a BioWare management shakeup. Since then, the future of the project has been uncertain.

In other BioWare news, the developer’s upcoming Dragon Age 4 is set to take players to the region of Tevinter, according to a recently released official art book titled BioWare: Stories And Secrets From 25 Years Of Game Development.

Last December, BioWare also released another trailer for the game, teasing the return of fan-favourite character Solas in the closing seconds of the clip. No release date has been confirmed for the game yet.