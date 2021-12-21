Anticipated indie game ‘Little Devil Inside’ seems set for late 2022 release

The long-in-development indie game Little Devil Inside seems to have slipped further down the release schedules, with the game now set to launch late next year.

Although developer Neostream Interactive hasn’t publicly announced a firm date, a snippet of the game can be seen in a new PlayStation post on Instagram (as spotted by Eurogamer). Squint, and you’ll see that the small print below the title has the title down as “releasing winter 2022”.

Advertisement

Although the update came from a Sony account, Little Devil Inside is still set to eventually arrive on PC and Nintendo Switch, as well as PS4 and PS5, where it’s a timed exclusive. It’s also confirmed for Xbox One but not, officially, Xbox Series X, although it’s likely the game will be playable on the newer hardware through backwards compatibility.

Little Devil Inside first appeared as a Kickstarter campaign back in 2015, raising AU$306,515 (£165k), above its goal of AU$250,000 (£134.7k). However, nothing has been delivered to backers, and the last update was in June 2020, announcing the timed exclusive. The game was effectively reannounced at a PlayStation State of Play stream in October 2021.

Sony describes Little Devil Inside as being “set in a Victorian-like era where creatures, monsters and other mysterious lifeforms DO exist” and “a stylish action adventure”. The game will also have survival elements, and take place in an open-world environment with no fast-travel mechanics. Instead, players will have to find ways to adapt to the world as they explore.

In other news, Ubisoft has announced a world tour of “immersive” music concerts to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Assassin’s Creed, while Square Enix has delayed the last game in its Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster project until February 2022.