‘Apex Legends’ data miners believe a tropical map is on the way

Apex Legends data miners have uncovered details of a tropical map that could be coming next season.

Apex Legends has had a new map added every four seasons. Season 0 launched with Kings Canyon, with World’s Edge arriving in season 3. The most recent addition was Olympus which was included in the season 7 update. Now dataminers believe that a new Tropical map will be coming in season 11.

An Apex Legends data miner named Garret discovered game files for an alternate texture for the Trident. The Trident is a hovercar that is currently unique to the Olympus map. The files discovered refer to the Trident as “Hover Vehicle Tropics” and shows a newly coloured trident covered in mud.

Another data miner, Shrugtal, has stated that files pointing to a tropical map were first discovered in August 2020. Their most recent discovery suggests that ai will be implemented into the Tropic map on a large scale. The map is possibly set on the planet Gaea and features Carthage spiders as a threat to players that will be ever-present on the new map. These creatures will be the first time AI hostiles have been present in a map outside of the contained Trials area on World’s Edge.

The most recent season added the new legend Seer. This recon specialist has been criticised for being too powerful, leading to players declaring a “wallhack meta.” In response, Respawn has deployed a hotfix to Apex Legends that nerfs all of Seer’s abilities.

The nerfs include a longer cooldown on his ultimate and a reduction in the range and accuracy of his heartbeat sensor. Seer’s active ability no longer causes damage or a blinding effect to players caught inside it.

