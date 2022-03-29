‘Apex Legends’ gets PS5 and Xbox Series X|S updates today

Respawn Entertainment has announced that PS5 and Xbox Series X|S updates have come to Apex Legends, with further improvements planned.

Confirmed to be arriving today (March 29), the next-gen update brings with it 4K and HDR output, 60Hz gameplay, higher resolution shadows and longer draw distances.

Respawn has also said that more will be coming to these versions of Apex Legends in future updates, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on PS5, visual and audio improvements and full 120Hz gameplay.

For players on Xbox consoles Apex Legends will use Smart Delivery to automatically add these improvements to the game, whilst PS5 players will need to follow a few steps to get the update on their system.

On PS5, first navigate to the game hub for Apex Legends, then press “options” next to “play game” (which is in the “…” menu), press “select version” and choose the one labelled PS5. Once the download is complete Respawn also says to delete the PS4 version from the console.

It should also be noted that whilst the update is coming to all modern consoles, the Xbox Series S will only be getting the 60Hz and HDR features.

Today also marks the return of 9v9 domination mode Control in Apex Legends, where players will need to work as a team to take control of points on the map, and there’s also a new Arena map called Drop-Off being added as well.

Taking place above the skyline of Malta, Drop-Off focuses on short to long-range sight lines and vertical options for players to use during combat.

An official blog post details all the changes coming to Apex Legends today.

