Watch the new ‘Apex Legends’ Season 5 trailer here

Respawn Entertainment has released a new cinematic trailer for the upcoming Season 5 of Apex Legends, and it gives players a closer look at what to expect from new character, Loba Andrade.

Slated to start on May 12, Season 5 of Apex Legends will introduce Andrade into the game as a playable character for the first time ever, after weeks of teasing and building up her backstory on Twitter.

The new trailer sees Andrade on a mission to exact her revenge on Revenant – the legend unveiled last season – a robotic mercenary who killed her parents. Andrade discovers his hideout in an underground facility beneath the game’s Kings Canyon map, but ultimately fails to obliterate him.

The trailer also hinted at some of Andrade’s abilities, the key of which is teleportation. She appears to have a disc which she throws out to immediately reposition. She uses it in both a defensive and an offensive capacity, so players will be able to take advantage of that.

The three-minute-long clip also shows off Andrade attacking enemies with an ornate staff, which could be a hint that an heirloom will arrive with the new legend. Heirlooms are ultra-rare cosmetic items in the game.

The new season will bring about other updates as well, from a fresh battle pass to a new game mode to additions to the ranked system. The battle pass will bring more than 100 new items including Legendary skins, Apex Packs and more. The season will also debut the treasure-centric Quest Mode, in which players will scour the map for treasure.

And finally, developers are introducing Reconnect to the ranked system that will see players automatically load back into a round – provided the game is still on – if they accidentally disconnect or lose connection. Find out more about the updates here.

Season 5 of Apex Legends, titled Fortune’s Favour, will launch on May 12. Apex Legends is available on PC, Xbox One and PS4.