‘Apex Legends’ on Switch will run at 30 FPS with optional cross-play

Apex Legends finally launches on Nintendo Switch today (March 9), and as expected will face technical compromises compared to other platforms.

As reported in Eurogamer, Respawn Entertainment and Panic Button – the latter being the studio responsible for the port – detailed how the battle royale would perform on the hybrid console ahead of launch.

According to Andy Bogg from Panic Button, Apex Legends will run at 720p when docked and 576p in handheld mode, with a framerate of 30FPS in both modes.

As the game supports cross-play, the lower frame-rate and resolution may potentially put Switch players at a serious disadvantage against other platforms. However, the interview also clarified that there is an option to disable cross-play so that Switch users can just compete against each other.

Panic Button has been responsible for porting some of the most technically demanding games for the Switch, including Doom Eternal and Warframe.

The Switch version arrives in time for Apex Legends‘ new Chaos Collection Event, which introduces new cosmetics and a remix of an existing map.

Apex Legends also does not currently support cross-progression on Switch so players will have to start from scratch.

In other Nintendo Switch news, reports indicate that Nintendo plan to reveal a new Switch with OLED display and 4K output this year, with production beginning as early as June.

Post-launch updates for Monster Hunter Rise were also confirmed in a digital event, with a second demo of the highly anticipated game available later this week.