‘Apex Legends’ season ten to introduce major buffs and nerfs

Apex Legends season ten is right around the corner, and coming with it is a series of substantial buffs and nerfs to different legends.

As outlined by GameSpot, legends like Caustic, Fuse, Revenant, and Horizon will undergo changes when developer Respawn Entertainment launches season ten on August 3. The update will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game, and you can find the breakdown below.

Fuse’s Knuckle Cluster is set to last twice as long, and opponents caught in The Motherlode can be spotted even when behind walls. Caustic’s gas will now increase in damage every other second as well, instead of the current five ticks of damage a second.

Revenant is going to be getting a nerf, as enemies will get a visual and audio cue to indicate when Death Totem’s invulnerability is going to end. Finally, Horizon’s maneuverability in the air from her Gravity Lift will be adjusted to be closer to how it was in season seven, but GameSpot notes it won’t be exactly the same.

Season ten will also introduce new legend Seer, who was featured in the Apex Legends: Emergence trailer at EA Play Live.

Seer’s passive ability is called Heartseeker, which activates when aiming down sight and gives an audio cue on other legends nearby heartbeats. His tactical ability is called Focus of Attention, which releases drones that will mark enemies, interrupt their healing and revive and show Seer and his allies their locations for eight seconds.

The Rampage LMG (Light Machine Gun) will be added as a loot drop in season ten as well. This heavy-ammo LMG can be charged using thermite grenades, and when charged it can fire quicker and even destroy doors.

In other news, Apex Legends season ten will change the World’s Edge map, including new paths and points of interest. Notably, this will include gondolas that take players across magma in the new climatizer and lava siphon locations.