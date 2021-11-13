Are ‘Battlefield 2042’ servers down? Here’s how to check

Battlefield 2042 has been having some server issues since the game entered Early Access yesterday on November 12 – but EA DICE is currently working on it.

One of the main problems with Battlefield 2042 servers right now is the “Unable to Load Persistence Data” error, which can appear while trying to join a server, or while connecting to Battlefield 2042 online services in the main menu.

“Unable to Load Persistence Data is a connection issue on our side,” said EA via Twitter. “We’re on it, for now you can hit Retry and attempt to join a server.”

We're aware that many of you are receiving an error message while attempting to load into a Server, and then being returned to the Main Menu ⚠ Unable to Load Persistence Data is a connection issue on our side We're on it, for now you can hit Retry and attempt to join a server pic.twitter.com/bDDN3DaIME — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) November 12, 2021

But this is just the tip of the iceberg. Battlefield 2042 players are also encountering a “Global Game Quota Exceeded” error when trying to launch custom Battlefield 2042 Portal games. Due to the ability to earn limited amounts of weapon XP in this mode, XP farming matches are rife, which seems to be maxing out the number of servers online at once.

Again, EA is aware of the situation and is working to address this.

“In the past hour, we deployed a change to Battlefield Portal that impacts the effectiveness of XP Farming Servers,” they said via twitter. “This change is presently live across all experiences in Battlefield Portal.”

“Related to this issue, we are working to free up more Servers for Battlefield Portal,” they added. “If you’re seeing a ‘Global Game Quota Exceeded’ we’re aware of the issue.”

If you’re getting these errors, it can be a frustrating experience. Thankfully, there are several ways to check whether Battlefield 2042 servers are online:

EA Help Twitter account

The folks at EA Help provide regular updates on all of EA’s games – including Battlefield 2042. For the latest server updates, you’ll find them here.

However, for information more specific to Battlefield 2042 you might want to try the Battlefield Direct Communication twitter account. Updates on the current connection issues have been arriving here regularly, so keep an eye out for updates.

Battlefield 2042 help page

If you’re still not sure, there’s an official Battlefield 2042 Help Page over at the EA website.

Any current server issues will be listed here, and you can use the help page’s search function to look for details about specific connection errors. For example, pop “Unable to Load Persistence Data” in the search box to find out whether EA has fixed this specific problem.

You’ll also find help for a variety of other issues, if it’s not just connection problems.

Down Detector

Still not sure whether Battlefield 2042 servers are online? Check Down Detector – a third-party website which monitors the status of online services.

It’s often a great way to check whether servers are online at a glance, and with its 24 hours timeline, you can see when spikes of connection issues occurred. However, note that this is not an official Battlefield 2042 site, and the information here is collated largely from player experience. So, you might want to double check with official sources.

Battlefield 2042 is currently in Early Access and officially launches on November 19.